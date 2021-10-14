Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 9 premiere, episode 2 scoop







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? We’ve known for a good while now that season 9 was poised to arrive in October. Are we finally here? Are we at the point where we’ll see what happens to Raymond Reddington without Liz?

Of course, we’re excited to dive into some thrilled mysteries and action-packed stories, but it’s unfortunately not happening just yet. There is no new episode set for the network tonight and instead, we’re left waiting for at least one more week. That’s when “The Skinner” is poised to come on and in the event you didn’t know, that’s the first of two episodes poised to premiere!

So to better help set the stage for what lies ahead now, we suggest that you take a look at the synopses below for both next week and the October 28 installment.

Season 9 episode 1, “The Skinner” – 10/21/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : In the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security. TV-14

Season 9 episode 2, “The Skinner: Conclusion” – 10/28/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization. TV-14

Hopefully by the end of these episodes, we’ll at least have a slightly better sense of what the rest of the story is going to look like. Or, at the very least, that’s what we hope!

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 9 premiere?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around; there are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

