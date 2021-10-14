Dexter: New Blood video: John Lithgow talks Trinity reprisal







With the premiere of Dexter: New Blood just a handful of weeks away, it’s quite exciting to hear from everyone involved! Today, that includes one of the most-famous actors in the whole history of the franchise in John Lithgow.

Even though the 3rd Rock from the Sun star was only in the fourth season as the Trinity Killer, he still found a way to make a seismic impact. Trinity is now regarded as the most infamous villain in the history of the franchise, which is saying quite a bit given how they were only in a small percentage of the overall story.

Even though the 3rd Rock from the Sun star was only in the fourth season as the Trinity Killer, he still found a way to make a seismic impact. Trinity is now regarded as the most infamous villain in the history of the franchise, which is saying quite a bit given how they were only in a small percentage of the overall story.

In a new interview on CBS Mornings (see below), you can see Lithgow talk a little bit further about his return for New Blood, which is still largely a mystery. After all, remember that Trinity is dead! He was killed at the end of season 4 so like with Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), it feels fair to speculate that this appearance is coming from inside Dexter’s head. It’s understandable that the character would have an impact on his mind, given that he challenged him in some ways that very few others did.

We certainly hope that there are still some surprises out there from the original series in New Blood. This show is at its best when it’s able to deliver huge twists, and for one reason or another, a lot of big things have already been revealed in advance of the premiere airing.

