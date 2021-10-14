The Blacklist season 9 premiere spoilers: The crisis for Dembe Zuma







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 premiere in just one week’s time, it’s clear the writers want us very much concerned. To be specific, they want us thinking a lot about Dembe Zuma and what’s going to happen to him.

When some of the first details were revealed for the new season, we were immediately concerned when we read that someone was going to get hurt in “the line of duty.” Because of those four words, it was easy to assume that we were talking about a former member of the Task Force. Then, we get the image above and it turns out that it’s Hisham Tawfiq’s character sitting in a hospital bed!

So how is Dembe hurt in “the line of duty”? It was inferred last year in a conversation with him and Cooper that he could consider a career in law enforcement and maybe that happens. It’s hard to imagine him becoming an FBI agent in just two years (the length of the time jump), but he could have some other role in the Bureau/an anti-criminal operation as a whole.

An injury to Dembe does feel like the sort of thing that would bring Reddington out of hiding — there are few other people in the world he cares about and because of that, he would probably do whatever he could in order to help him. The thing that’s just the hardest to think about is Dembe off doing something without Reddington around; sure, the two were separated previously for a short period of time, but they eventually found their way back to each other.

What do you want to see from Dembe on The Blacklist season 9?

