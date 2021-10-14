American Horror Story: Double Feature finale promo: A Perfect specimen?







When the American Horror Story: Double Feature finale airs on FX this weekend, things are going to get all the more interesting. We have a sense now of what the endgame could be now, so will it involve one of the four characters in the present? It’s very well possible.

Here’s what we can say with confidence: The aliens are trying to find the perfect hybrid specimen, presumably one that they can use in order to further along their race. However, none of their experiments have turned into anything that they’re happy with as of yet. In the promo below, though, you can see Valiant Thor make it clear that the perfect specimen could very well be coming in 2021 — which, fittingly, is where the story is taking place now.

So is one of our four college students’ babies going to be the chosen one? That’s the easiest theory we can conjure up at the moment, and that would at least feel more realistic than the idea of them being able to escape Area 51 on our own.

Let’s face it: It’s kind of hard to root for Kendall and company at the moment. We’ve barely seen any of them and through that, it’s honestly hard to give any of them some inordinate amount of care or attention. They’re just sort of there as a part of the story right now. The aliens’ endgame is what we want to see the story build towards, though in all honesty the writers should’ve given themselves more than four episodes to try to tell this story. There’s just SO much going on and not enough time to make it happen.

What do you most want to see during the American Horror Story: Double Feature finale?

