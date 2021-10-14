NCIS season 19 episode 5: Can McGee be the new boss?







We know now entering NCIS season 19 episode 5 that Gibbs isn’t going to be a part of the team. While Mark Harmon is still technically on board the show behind the scenes, it doesn’t feel like you’ll see him on-screen in the near future.

With the events of episode 4 in mind, it does feel like we’re in the midst of a big shift at NCIS. Is it one that is going to put more of a spotlight long-term on McGee? We sure hope so…

It’s been clear for a little bit now that Sean Murray’s character is the de-facto lead agent with Gibbs gone, but we didn’t really see enough of a symbolic passing of the torch. He was still calling Gibbs boss even on this past episode, and also going along with some of his ideas. We do get a good bit of that, since Gibbs basically taught McGee everything he knows.

With that being said, we’re hoping that episode 5 and beyond will allow more stories that are about McGee as a leader, including how he goes about his business solving cases and how Torres and Knight work under him and follow his lead. We want to understand more how he’s handling this opportunity, whether it be what explicitly he learned from Gibbs and how he’s mixing that with some of his own ideas. We’re also crossing our fingers here and hoping that McGee isn’t just pushed to the side so that Alden Parker can join NCIS and be the new Gibbs. Given that Parker was just fired, it wouldn’t make sense for him to be automatically worthy of that job; also, nobody wants to see a newbie on the show thrown into the Gibbs role. McGee makes SO much more sense.

What do you most want to see from McGee on NCIS season 19 episode 5?

