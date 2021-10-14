





Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire following the events of the upcoming 200th episode? The promo definitely makes you concerned!

If you watch below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as Matt Casey faces one of the biggest decisions of his life. A part of it is a guardianship choice that comes with a lot of enormous complications; it could also impact his ability to stay at Firehouse 51. Severide comments that the two may be working on one of their last fires together and just in hearing that, there is so much nostalgia that sweeps over us. We’re talking about these guys who are basically brothers! They’ve gone through so much, both good and bad, and it’s gotten them to where they are right now.

Entering the episode, we hadn’t heard anything regarding a Spencer exit from the show, but that may have been the point. Why would they spoil this in advance? It would make sense for him to leave after such a huge milestone, especially after being a part of the show from the beginning.

Based on how the promo introduced the situation for Casey, it feels like an almost impossible choice. Our hope is that he will find a way around it, or someone else will come up with a solution where he can have everything he wants and then some. We don’t envy the spot that he’s in.

As for what’s happening elsewhere in this episode, Joe Cruz is about to be a dad! We’re at least getting something to celebrate for sure here, even if we’re freaking out in the meantime over what the future for Casey could be on the show. Cruz being a dad will be a nice sign of just how far he’s come since season 1, which can be said for many other original cast members, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Chicago Fire right now

Are you worried that Jesse Spencer is leaving Chicago Fire with the 200th episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around; there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







