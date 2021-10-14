Legacies season 4 spoilers: Danielle Rose Russell teases big Hope arc







The Legacies season 4 premiere is just about here! It’s a cause for great excitement and, of course, to finally learn the truth about Hope.

Is the character about to become full tribid? The promotion for this season certainly suggests that Hope must die, which is a pretty clear sign that the writers are going in that direction. While nothing is 100% confirmed, we’re just about 99% there. For some more on that, check out what star Danielle Rose Russell had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“There are producers and directors who have been involved [with this franchise] since The Vampire Diaries, and we’ve been talking about how we’ve been building up to this for seven or eight years, back when Hope was just a concept … I don’t think anybody expected it to actually get this far, but here we are. It really does feel like I’m stepping into this character’s legacy.”

Just in case you haven’t gotten any details for the premiere, we also encourage you to check those out — after all, they do set the stage very much for what’s next:

SEASON PREMIERE – After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about. Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Tony Solomons (#317). Original airdate 10/14/2021.

Let’s be clear: We’re excited to see Hope go full tribid, if the writers fully commit to it. What could it look like, and how will the other characters be impacted by it? Time will tell…

