The Challenge season 37 episode 11 preview: Who makes a big mistake?







Is The Challenge season 37 episode 11 going to be when the stakes reach a whole new level? You could certainly argue that, but we’d also say that the stakes have been high for a pretty good while now! We’re not sure just how much has changed in that department.

So what makes this episode so interesting? Because we’re so far in at this point, we tend to think that this is when everyone’s going to start going all-out in order to make it to the final. Taking a conservative approach is barely ever the best move. When you do that, you run the risk of an alliance mounting against you and being thrown into a TON of precarious positions. Expect some major risks over the course of the next episode — one that takes place during a mission, and one that could come up after the fact. Is there a chance that the two moves are in some way linked? We honestly wouldn’t be shocked.

For a few more details on what you can expect, be sure to check out the full The Challenge season 37 episode 11 synopsis:

One player makes a devastating mistake at the “Satellite Sabotage” mission that could put his team in jeopardy. A Rookie makes a bold, but questionable, game move. Two players battle for survival in the classic elimination game, “Pole Wrestle.”

Because this competition has a tendency to be SO unpredictable, we don’t think we can sit here with confidence and say that one person is the favorite more so than anyone else. We’re just expected some heated battles and ones that could potentially lead to some shocking eliminations. Isn’t The Challenge better when there are many of them?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge season 37 episode 11?

