CSI: Vegas episode 3 spoilers: Internal Affairs enters the gray







Next week on CSI: Vegas episode 3, the CBS show is going to be doing somewhat of a balancing act. They have a long-term story that they are clearly putting at the center of everything in the David Hodges case. It’s nice to have a legacy character so important to the story, no?

To go along with this, there is (no surprise) also some big stuff coming in terms of a case-of-the-week plot. This could could also be rather interesting for fans of the professional gaming scene. What we like about this case is pretty simple, at least in that CSI should be trying to be as current as possible. This is not a case that they would’ve been able to do back when the original show was on the air; pro gaming has now become this enormous industry where there are millions at stake in just about every major tournament.

Below, we’ve got the full CSI: Vegas episode 3 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Under the Skin” – Grissom and Sara’s investigation into charges against David Hodges heats up as Internal Affairs joins the hunt. Also, pressure rises for the CSIs when a video game developer’s body is found floating in a fountain before a huge gaming tournament, on CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Oct. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Outside of the story for this episode, we imagine that CBS is desperately hoping for the ratings for this show to improve. Given that the original was such a beloved and long-running institution, we absolutely expected that things were going to get a little stronger for at least the premiere. That didn’t quite happen.

