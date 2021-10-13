A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 return date: ‘Crystal Clear’







Hungry to learn more about A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 following the events of tonight? Well, the first thing to note is that you’ll be waiting a while in order to see it.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the drama airing on ABC in one week’s time, and the reasoning behind that is also rather mysterious. After all, it appears that the plan for October 20 is to simply air a repeat in its place; does production just need more time to prepare another episode? That’s possible; we are still in the midst of the global health crisis and beyond just that, production did start a little bit later than we’ve seen in the past.

So, alas, we’re waiting until October 27 to see “Crystal Clear” on the air — and we’re hoping already that it proves to be worth the wait.Below, we’ve got the full A Million Little Things season 4 episode 4 synopsis with more insight now all about what’s coming:

“crystal clear” – Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself on this episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There may be some irony in this title, mostly in that we have a hard time believing that everyone will find the situations around them to be all that clear at all. Since when does that ever happen? The more likely situation here is that it’s going to take Gary some time to patch things up with Sophie. Meanwhile, Katherine’s journey of self-discovery is not going to be a short one.

