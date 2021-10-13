The Blacklist season 9 premiere: Who is Reddington talking to?







The Blacklist season 9 has us intriguing for a number of reasons, and it’s still more than a week away!

Are we interested in updates on the Task Force? Sure, but we’d be lying if we were to say our attention was on anything other than Raymond Reddington himself. He’s been seemingly gone from his old world in the wake of Elizabeth Keen’s death; none of the now-disbanded Task Force has seen him in some time. He’s likely taken his time to mourn and after that, figured out what he wants his new life to look like. This cannot be an easy thing for anyone to assemble, even if we are talking here about a criminal operator known for solving complicated issues.

New The Blacklist video! If you haven’t watched our new promo analysis as of yet, be sure to take a look at that below! Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates coming every week leading up to the start of the season.

The photo above is one of many released for the October 21 episode “The Skinner” and the top question we’re left to think about is simple: Who is Reddington talking to? What about?

From some of the promos that are out there already, it’s probably easy to make an assumption that he’s speaking with Ressler. After someone gets injured (most likely Dembe), Reddington needs to be convinced to get back into the game. If not Ressler alone, maybe it’s Cooper, given that the two have a longstanding history. Whoever it is needs to come to James Spader’s character with specific arguments as to why it’s good that he gets back on board with the plan. There are still Blacklisters out there, and is there any better way to honor the original point of The Blacklist (at least in the Task Force’s eyes) by keeping this going?

Originally, we’ll probably learn about a new Big Bad for this story … but we don’t quite think that we’re there yet.

What do you think is going to happen with Reddington on The Blacklist season 9?

