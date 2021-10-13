Chicago Fire season 10 episode 5 spoilers: Celebrate ‘Two Hundred’







We don’t have to tell you that Chicago Fire season 10 episode 5 is important — it’s the 200th episode of the show! So few shows manage to reach this milestone that every one that does deserves an extra round of applause.

As sure as we are that this upcoming episode will have its fair share of drama, be equally prepared for some significant nods to the past. This is an episode that will feature key decisions, reflections, and also opportunities to remind ourselves of why we love this world so much. Chicago Fire is still unique even within the greater One Chicago franchise — it is, by far, the most lighthearted of any of them. It allows itself to have fun and mix the good times with the bad. In particular, we’re hoping that there’s a big moment coming in #200 as Cruz becomes a father.

For some more news on this hour, check out the Chicago Fire season 10 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/20/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the show’s milestone 200th episode, Casey makes a life-altering decision. Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to an interview and photo shoot. Brett and Mouch launch the paramedicine program. Cruz comes closer to fatherhood. TV-14

So could we eventually get a 300th episode of Chicago Fire down the road? We recognize that it’s almost crazy to think about that right now but honestly, we could envision something like it happening. So long as the ratings stay fairly steady and the cast is interested in keeping it going, why not? Remember that Law & Order: SVU is going to be celebrating its 500th episode a little later this fall; it’s WAY too early to think about here! We’re happy to take big episode milestones one or two at a time.

