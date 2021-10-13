Batwoman season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A new Killer Croc?







If you love iconic Batman villains, there is a good chance that Batwoman season 3 episode 2 is going to be very-much worth watching. After all, it’s bringing you a new iteration of Killer Croc!

One of the things that makes us so intrigued about this season is the willingness to take on Batman villains, albeit in the show’s own unique way. They’re not trying to just churn out versions of characters we’ve already seen before. This Killer Croc will likely have its own unique reasons for being dangerous, and of course it’s going to test Ryan Wilder mightily as she works to stop the carnage.

To go along with that, Ryan’s also going to be rather busy trying to figure out the parameters of her relationship with Alice. If they’re going to be joining forces for a while, is there a way to do this that actually involves trust? Or, is even the mere idea of this a lost cause?

Below, you can see the full Batwoman season 3 episode 2 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

A BITING CHANCE – When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test. But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (#302). Original airdate 10/20/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Rest assured, there are still plenty of fascinating villains to come — and from our standpoint, Bridget Regan’s version of Poison Ivy is high up on the list.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







