Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The Hoover plan







Are you curious to learn about Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 2? We’re hoping for an exciting installment that offers up plenty of fun, but also still some mysteries. Remember for a moment here that there are questions aplenty around the Waverider, and also that a number of these characters are all still scrambling for answers.

In some ways, you can argue that this is one of the most mysterious seasons we’ve had in a bit. The theme this time around is a little less explicit than it was in season 5 or season 6, but that doesn’t mean the series will be any less fun.

For some more details, be sure to check out the full Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

A TICKET TO RIDE – While the Legends contemplate how to get to New York City, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) discovers Hoover has train tickets to DC and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) come up with a plan. With the help of Gary (Adam Tsekham), Nate (Nick Zano) will have to impersonate Hoover, but he soon learns it is harder being Hoover than he expected. Since Zari (Tala Ashe) is stuck without the internet, she is forced to take a digital detox and becomes obsessed with figuring out who blew up the Waverider. Meanwhile, Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) have stayed behind in Texas and are dealing with the aftermath of Astra’s special spell. Amy Pemberton also stars. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn (#702). Original airdate 10/20/2021.

Remember that this episode is going to help set the stage for the epic 100th one soon, and it’s going to bring back a multitude of familiar faces from the past including Brandon Routh, Victor Garber, and so many more. It’s such a love letter to the past, and it’s even more exciting since it was directed by Caity Lotz.

