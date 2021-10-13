Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Season 4 expectations







Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that particular question — and then look ahead.

So where do we begin here? Really, in the only sensible place: One where we get some of the bad news out of the way now. There is no new episode of the series airing tonight and instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a long time to see what’s coming up next. Last week was the season 3 finale and at the time of this writing, there is no specific return date on the schedule.

If we were to guess, we’d say that unfortunately, we’re going to be stuck waiting a LONG time to see this show back with season 4. Last season premiered right in the heart of the summer TV season and for now, we see no real reason for the network to change their minds (even if it’d be great if they did). We’re expecting more news on season 4 at some point in the spring, and maybe we’ll learn more about some spectacular twists that are coming at that time. Our feeling is that there will be more drama, new characters, and hopefully more unstable ground for these characters to navigate.

One of the best things about In the Dark in general is that no matter what, it always finds a way to keep you guessing. That’s probably one of the reasons it does have its loyal audience — even though the ratings are small here, it does find a way to keep marching on through thick and thin.

