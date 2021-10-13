Chicago Med season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Crockett vs. hospital politics







Next week on Chicago Med season 7 episode 5, prepare yourself for some murky waters. We’ve seen this show try to navigate hospital politics a number of times before and more often than not, it’s challenging. Some of the things that are navigated here are financial, political, or ethical in nature. The doctors don’t always win against some of their systems they’re challenging. More often than not, their intentions are good, but not everyone else wants to see that.

For the next new episode entitled “Change is a Tough Pill to Swallow,” it’s going to be none other than Crockett Marcel who tries to dive into these waters, hoping that he can actually save some lives at the end of it. For a few more details all about what you can see, remember to view the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

10/20/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Charles treat patients suffering from Glass Child Syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD. Crockett has to navigate hospital politics when he cares for the daughter of a transplant surgeon. Will and Stevie must lay egos aside to help save an elderly patient. TV-14

The Will and Stevie storyline should prove interesting, largely because this is a position that we’ve found Nick Gehlfuss’ character in before on a number of different occasions. We’ve seen him find a way to figure that out but the reality here is simple: Every character is different. Because of this, it feels unfair to go into this episode with any specific expectation that Stevie will go along with whatever he wants or vice-versa. These two have a lengthy history, but we haven’t had a chance to see all of that play out on-screen.

