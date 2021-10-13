Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Ellen Pompeo on Scott Speedman’s return







Scott Speedman is one of the most significant new additions to Grey’s Anatomy season 18 and per all indications so far, he’ll be around a while. Dr. Nick Marsh started off as just a small part of a story many years ago; however, there was a long clamoring for him to return after the fact, and it’s led to him having a much more prominent role now. A good bit of this makes sense just from the standpoint of geography; he’s in Minnesota, which just so happens to also be where Meredith has been here and there to work on her new surgery project: A potential cure for Parkinson’s.

So how did the Animal Kingdom alum’s first appearance come about, and how did we also get to where things are right now? Speaking a part of a new interview with Entertainment Weekly while promoting her podcast Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, here is what Ellen herself had to say:

Scott and I are friends. We’ve known each other a long time, and we always got along really great. A few years ago, when we were looking for someone to come on, we had the idea for this story, and I thought of him immediately. I was like, “I think he would be amazing.” He was generous enough to come on and we had a great time. And then he was always busy and we wanted him to come back, and it was never the right timing or the story wasn’t right.

So this year, I feel really lucky that we were able to get him. We just have great chemistry. We think the same about scenes. Sometimes network TV is very on the nose and a lot of stuff is very obvious. He and I are always trying to elevate every scene, trying to make it as good as we can. We share ideas and collaborate. So I feel pretty lucky to have him as a scene partner this year.

We’re sure that there’s going to be more flirtation ahead for Nick and Meredith both, but of course this does not mean that the two are endgame. We’re going to need some patience as we figure out where things go; we’re still not 100% sure that things are completely over with Meredith and Cormac, either; there were just some other problems that kept it from working previously.

