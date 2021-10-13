





Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll be diving into that — and then also looking towards the future.

So where do we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. To go along with that, there’s no the following week, either. The Archie Comics adaptation is done with season 5 and now, we have to wait and see what the future would hold.

Of course, here is where we present some of the good news: The show is currently set to premiere season 6 on Tuesday, November 16 (a brand-new night). All things considered, that’s a pretty small hiatus compared to what we get with most other shows. Unfortunately, it is still too far out to have an official synopsis for the premiere or any other major details of what’s to come.

Yet, here’s what we know thanks to the promo below: There is a five-episode event that is kicking off the series, much in the same way we’re getting something like that over on The Flash. This will likely take you through to the holiday hiatus and by the end of it, there’s a good chance that the town of Riverdale will never be the same again.

Oh, and di you here that there’s going to be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover? Given the way the Netflix series ended it’s hard to know just how Kiernan Shipka is going to be appearing on this show but, nonetheless, it does still look to be happening. Prepare accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see on Riverdale season 6?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

this article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







