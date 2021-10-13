SEAL Team season 5 episode 2 promo: Jason, Ray face more trouble







On Sunday night SEAL Team season 5 episode 2 is going to continue to the latest mission for Bravo Team — and the danger that comes with that.

Think back to where the premiere ended; Jason Hayes and his team were in North Korea on a super-secret mission and at this point, it’s clear that things are starting to go south. Is there a way for Bravo to get out of this situation, and fast? Extraction is going to be one of the priorities.

There’s going to be a clear and obvious conflict that stems from that and beyond this, moving forward it seems as though the fitness of certain characters to operate will be tested as well. The promo indicates that it’s not necessarily just for next week, but for many weeks to come, and it shows Ray facing some scrutiny about whether he should be out there. We know that he’s gone through some PTS but he’s also gone through a lot to make sure he’s okay to be out there. He’ll going to face questioning but in the end, his performance will make it clear if he is good to go.

As for Jason, his headaches are causes what are referred to as “mental glitches” out in the field. To be frank, these are problems — just one “glitch” could cause an entire operation to go haywire and he’s going to be challenged on some of them. This is not going to be something that goes away tomorrow, and in so many ways it’s a consequence of being in this world for so long.

With the show moving soon to Paramount+ be prepared for things to get grittier and more intense than ever before; with that being said, there are still three more weeks to go until the move is official. It’s still airing on CBS for now.

