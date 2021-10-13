Ted Lasso season 3: Who will make the decision on possible final season?







With season 2 now over on Apple TV+, we have a chance to look towards the future here with Ted Lasso season 3. There’s a lot to be excited about sure, but there is still that lingering fear underneath the surface that it could be the final season.

These fears are not necessarily ones just based paranoia either: Remember that there was a three-season plan here devised from the very beginning, so it’s certainly realistic to think that next year could mark the end of the story. If nothing else, it does feel like that it will be the end of a story. We don’t get the sense the writers are changing up their original plan; if there is a season 4, it will just extend past what was the original creation.

Here is where things get interesting. Per The Hollywood Reporter, many of the cast and creatives behind the scenes recently renegotiated their contracts, which now come with pay increases and options to consider the show beyond a season 3. Yet, this is no guarantee that more will happen.

Speaking to the aforementioned website, show executive producer Bill Lawrence notes that it will be star and EP Jason Sudeikis’ decision on what to do moving forward, whether it be a season 4 or some sort of spin-off focusing on a few key characters:

“I don’t think anything is closed off [in terms of spin-offs], but out of just respect, we’re going to wait … None of us are worried about Jason figuring out what he wants to do. And when he does, then we’ll start talking about all that stuff.”

Given the massive success of this series over the past two years, it feels like a foregone conclusion that Apple will want more, whether that be a season 4 or a spin-off. If season 3 turns out to be the last time we see any of these characters, we’ll admit to being very much shocked.

