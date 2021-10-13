The Oval season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Why is everyone on high alert?







Following tonight’s big premiere on BET, are you curious in learning more about The Oval season 3 episode 2 next week? Let’s just say that the start of the season is going to loom large for a while. Isn’t that what happens when you’re talking about an assassination attempt on the President’s life? This isn’t something that anyone comes back from easily; there is paranoia that another could happen, just as there is also a thorough review of anything and everything around you.

Oh, and then there’s of course a tragedy that is taking place around the President. There’s a lot to unpack here and a good bit of drama to be had, and we say that knowing full well that The Oval surrounds itself in chaos week in and week out. What else would you expect for a show all about politics?

For some more updates on what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full The Oval season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Everyone is on high alert after a failed assassination attempt on the President’s life that led to a casualty; Victoria turns up the heat with her plans against Ellie.

One of the great things about The Oval right now is simply that it’s coming on SO SOON after the events of season 2. Tyler Perry really didn’t keep anyone waiting all that long! We do think that this fall is a time that the show can really thrive, too; we’re at a time when more and more people are home during cooler weather. This is a time when they could be looking for an escape, and it feels like with real-life politics a little quieter, it’s a good time to have fun in this particular sort of world.

