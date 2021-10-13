Dancing with the Stars 30: Who was eliminated during Disney Week?







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode was not going to have the same ending that we saw the night before; let’s make that clear. All signs pointed to there being an elimination at the end, and we have to admit that the field was pretty stacked and hard to predict.

If you were to ask us last night, we’d say that we were worried bout Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, or Brian Austin Green on the basis of the scores + recent voting history. Yet, Cody had a good dance early on tonight! Brian did a dance themed all around pirates! Kenya also improved versus the night before, and we’re also so early on in the season that we can’t make any gross assumptions as to what the voting public is going to do. The only thing we could do is wait and see who the judges would pick; in this new-ish era, they do have the final say between the two who land in the bottom.

Meanwhile, does Melora Hardin feel like a favorite to win the whole thing at this point?

