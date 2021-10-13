FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 5 return date over at CBS







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get a sense of what’s coming on FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 5? Or, at the very least some sort of return date?

Well, let’s start off by handing over the bad news — the same bad news, in fact, that we’ve reported with the other shows in the franchise. There is no new episode next week on CBS; meanwhile, there’s not a new one the week after, either. Instead, you are going to be stuck waiting until Tuesday, November 2 to see episode 5 arrive on the air; more than likely, there will be several of them that air over the course of that month.

(If you do want to catch up on the show, there’s a good opportunity courtesy of repeats the next two weeks — including the epic three-part crossover that kicked off FBI: International.)

So what sort of stuff that we’re going to see on FBI: Most Wanted moving forward? A big part of the show is going to revolve around continuing to chase down dangerous people, but beyond just that, we’re also going to see more personal updates on Jess and his life. This show already feels like the most personal one in the franchise, and we certainly hope that they can continue to show that off for the next few months. It makes every situation more heightened and adds to the danger.

Unfortunately, there is no more news at present regarding the November 2 episode; fingers crossed that something more is announced over the next few weeks! That only helps CBS in the end, right?

