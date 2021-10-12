FBI: International episode 5 return date: When’s it back?







Following tonight’s new episode, you’ll unfortunately be waiting a while to see FBI: International episode 5 at CBS. Want to get the return date? If so, we’re happy to provide that within — plus a little more insight, while we’re at it, as to what’s going on.

First, let’s get the unfortunate news out of the way: There is no installment set for the network next week, and the same goes for the week after. Just like some of the other shows in the FBI franchise, we’re going to be on a brief hiatus. Repeats for all three shows are going to air in their place. For the time being, CBS is confirming that you’ll see new episodes again starting on Tuesday, November 2. Because we’re still so far out, there is no official synopsis for episode 5 as of yet.

Is it a risk to take a new show off the air so soon? Absolutely, but there’s clearly a lot of faith being shown here to the franchise at large. There’s a great chance that FBI airing beforehand will continue to help its spin-offs along. There’s a good chance for more crossovers down the road, and we know already that CBS has handed a full-season order to International. That doesn’t guarantee a season 2 by any means, but we do think that there’s a reasonably good chance of it.

So what direction should the show go in moving forward? Think along the lines of a lot of different locations and new challenges for the main characters. One of the reasons why the other shows in the franchise did so well is because they have memorable faces behind the cases. That needs to be explored and heightened to give this series a full, proper shot at long-term success.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to FBI: International

What do you most want to see on FBI: International episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







