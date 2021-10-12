Squid Game becomes Netflix’s biggest launch ever; still no season 2?







Based on the hype all over the entire world, nothing about the following news should come as a surprise: Squid Game is more popular than any Netflix launch ever.

In a post on Twitter (see below), the streaming service confirmed that the Korean drama has managed to reach 111 million accounts since its release, enough for the show to top another fan favorite in Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton.

So why has Squid Game managed to become so successful? It’s a difficult question to directly answer, given that this is not some huge franchise and nor was there an endless amount of buzz leading up to its release. Most of the success here comes from the appeal of Korean entertainment (which has had a surge over the past few years) alongside an innovative premise and fantastic word of mouth. It’s a show where if you watch it, you tell everyone else to check it out. It’s addictive and devastating and topical all at once and when it’s over, you are certainly left eager for more.

Here’s the unfortunate news: At the moment, there remains no indicator that there is going to be more. There are no plans for a second season at the time of this writing, though it goes without saying that Netflix is probably interested in more. Much of that could come down to finding the right story and making sure that it reaches the masterwork of season 1. Otherwise, there’s no real reason to touch it. Watching the first season is such a unique and singular experience; Squid Game will have a challenge trying to match that.

No matter if there is more of this particular show or not, rest assured that there will probably be countless clones / shows in a similar vein released over the next two years. This can often be a copycat industry, after all!

Related – Squid Game changes a phone number after controversy

Are you surprised that Squid Game is already the biggest Netflix launch ever?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — we’ll have more updates once they start to emerge. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







