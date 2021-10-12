Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 spoilers: Sean Reagan … going rogue?







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 is poised to air on CBS this Friday, and this story could be all about characters going out of their comfort zone.

For Frank Reagan, we’re going to see the character get an enticing job offer from none other than his old friend Lenny (Treat Williams). Meanwhile, for Sean Reagan things could get even more interesting. The photo above is of Andrew Terraciano as the character, who decides to secretly get involved in the Reagan family business. The context of his actions is not altogether clear, other than that he’s going to do it behind his father Danny’s back!

As if this was not messy enough, go ahead and also consider this: He’s banking on Jamie and Eddie now to get him out of a bind. Will they be able to? Much of that depends largely on the nature of the mess he’s got himself into, and then also how much Jamie and Eddie are actually able to help. They can’t do too much, especially since there’s always going to be allegations of the Reagans playing fast and loose with the rules. You also have to worry here about nepotism and whatever sort of role that’s going to play within the NYPD.

What we will say for now is simply this: We’re just glad that Sean is getting a good story! Coming into this season, it looked mostly like he was not going to be around as much due to him going to college. We’ll continue to take things one episode at a time, but with Nicky basically MIA at this point, it’s important we see the other kids. That could be all the more critical if, eventually, Sean ends up becoming a part of the police force down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What are you most interested in seeing on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3?

Be sure to give us your thoughts, especially on this Sean Reagan storyline, below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







