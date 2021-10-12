FBI season 4 episode 5 return date at CBS; what’s next?







At the conclusion of tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense that you’d want to know the FBI season 4 episode 5. With that in mind, we’re happy to help out!

Unfortunately, we do have to kick things off with a hearty dose of bad news. There is, unfortunately, no new installment on CBS in one week’s time. The same goes for the week after. The series is coming back on Tuesday, November 2, and the plan could be for there to be multiple installments coming your way during November sweeps.

Is it a little surprising for FBI to take a hiatus already in the season? Maybe a little bit, but it’s important to remember the TV industry still isn’t completely “back to normal” following the onset of the global health crisis. We need to still be patient when it comes to getting episodes of some of our favorites and with this franchise in particular, we think the network wants to pair them up every single week, if possible. That synergy will help all of them out in the ratings.

Unfortunately, we are still fairly far out from the next new episode airing and because of that, there isn’t a whole lot in the way of scoop yet about what lies ahead. We expect more over the next couple of weeks, and the same goes for details about some other installments, as well.

It doesn’t take many details in order to get a good sense of what’s coming — think in terms of relentless action, drama, and a few character moments that will allow you to get inside their heads. CBS will continue to do what they can in order to push the whole franchise, knowing that there’s a significant One Chicago upside they are still trying to reach.

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI season 4 episode 5?

