NCIS season 19 episode 6 spoilers: First look at ‘False Start’







NCIS season 19 episode 6 is going to air on Monday, November 1 — and yea, it’s likely another one without Mark Harmon. The actor’s exit on this past episode was a difficult one to bear and even if he does return, it probably won’t be for a good while.

So what will make episode 6 worthwhile? Well, we should start things off with the title: “False Start.” That’s of course a penalty you often hear about in the world of football, and that makes sense given that the sport is a big part of the story as a whole. The series is moving in a more procedural direction for the immediate future and if you’re the writers, your #1 goal has to be to try and make each case stand out as much as possible.

Curious to get a few more details? Then go ahead and read the full NCIS season 19 episode 6 synopsis below:

“False Start” – NCIS investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

If this guy is so beloved, then why in the world would someone kill him? That’s the sort of trial that the team is going to have to take on in this episode and rest assured, we’re really curious to learn more as to how they resolve it. There could be some fun moments in here and after Gibbs’ departure, we honestly need them.

