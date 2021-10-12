Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas movie wraps up filming!







While it’s still unclear if we’ll ever get a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3, we at least know a holiday movie is coming! The Roku Channel previously picked up the film to air during the holiday season and there’s at least a chance that it could turn into something more. Much of that, of course, will depend on how the movie fares — there will be plenty of time to talk this over further.

For the time being, we can at least confirm that production on the movie is wrapping up today! Creator Austin Winsburg confirmed as much in a post on Twitter below, and that means that from here, post-production can begin and everything can be officially perfected.

Our hope here, of course, is that at some point next month, we’re going to start getting video footage for what lies ahead. Think in terms of a trailer or, at the very least, a short teaser highlighting some of the music.

What we would at least assume is that this movie will pick off where the events of the season 2 finale left off. If you remember that episode, it wrapped up with Max hearing one of Zoey’s heart-songs for the first time! It was a joyous moment for sure, but also not one you want at the end of a series finale. We of course want to know how this happened and what it means for the overall mythology of the show. At the time of this writing, we have about a million more questions than answers; the movie could give a little more closure, which is nice just in case this proves to be the end of the road.

Related – Check out more updates on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the Christmas movie that’s coming?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After doing that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: The Roku Channel.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Today is the last day of shooting our Christmas movie. So grateful to everyone who helped on this journey and created this special film with us super fast. #zoeysplaylist @SaltyShep @nopenother @jcolburnlevy @TheRokuChannel @SkylarAstin @MarySteenburgen @thealexnewell — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) October 12, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







