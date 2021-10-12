Why did The Resident kill off Nic Nevin amidst Emily VanCamp exit?







Why did The Resident choose to kill off Nic Nevin? This is a decision that is obviously going to loom large throughout the rest of the season, especially when it comes to tonight’s new episode.

We’ll admit that it’s going to take a long time to get used to this devastating turn events, even if for weeks it felt obvious that this was the way the story would go. As hard as it is to process, did the writers have any other choice? Think about it like this: Nic is a new mother and the wife of Conrad Hawkins. She loved him. If Emily VanCamp planned on returning after a potential maternity leave, they could have figured out a temporary solution. However, that turned out to not be the case. She was interesting in moving forward and focusing on her family; while she loved her time on The Resident, the writers had a decision to make. Do you recast such an important character or force her to do something, like leave her family, that she would never do?

This is why Nic had to die: It preserves the memory of who she was, and recasting the role would have just been a distraction. Viewers watching at home would have to wonder why the character has a new face for seasons on end. This sort of thing works better on sitcoms than dramas, where you can’t get away with distractions or in-jokes.

Ultimately, we expect Nic’s death to be a season-long or even a series-long story. If the character was completely abandoned in the wake of her death, that would make no sense to either this world or the people who live in it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident

Are you sad to see Nic Nevin gone from The Resident?

How do you think the show will move forward without Emily VanCamp in the long-term? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







