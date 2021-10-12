The Baby-Sitters Club season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the premiere of season 2 this week, can we expect The Baby-Sitters Club season 3 to happen over at Netflix? Or is it a little more likely that she show gets canceled?

The first thing that we should do within this article is pretty clear: Dive into where the streaming service stands at this particular point in time. For the time being, Netflix has not confirmed that a season 3 is going to be happening. With that said, they also haven’t canceled it, either.

So is there a reason to have hope for the future? We’d answer that with a resounding yes, but mostly because of what this show represents. It’s based on extremely-popular source material, season 2 certainly sets the stage for more, and it appeals to a demographic that doesn’t get the attention of many others on the streaming service at the moment.

Of course, we’ve also come to know over time that Netflix is rarely ever in a hurry to renew any of their properties. What they’re going to do, more than likely, is spend the next few weeks analyzing some of the numbers and seeing what the demand is for more. If there is a large viewership watching from start to finish here, you’ll see a Baby-Sitters Club season 3 materialize. It’s as simple as that. They want to make sure that they are putting out content that is continuing to generate conversation and on the surface, it feels like this will fit the bill.

Our hope is that by the end of the year, there will be some sort of firm decision made on this subject. Provided that happens and the news is good, we imagine that we’ll be able to see a season 3 at some point in 2022. While we’re still in the midst of the global health crisis of the past eighteen months, there are more measures and precautions in place now to ensure that everyone stays safe at all times on set.

