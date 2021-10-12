All American season 4 premiere spoilers: Aftermath of Coop cliffhanger







The All American season 4 premiere is coming on October 25, and we know the title for this episode is “Survival of the Fittest.” So what’s going to happen here? This is a story that will have a lot of emotional stuff in it and honestly, it has to. Just think about the way that season 3 ended! Coop’s life is hanging in the balance and no matter what happens there, Spencer has some huge decisions to make regarding his future.

In general, be prepared for enormous choices to define much of what we see in this season. It’s one of the exciting challenges of a show like this; how do you bridge the gap between high school and college? How much of the next phase do you want to show off?

Below, we’ve got the full All American season 4 premiere synopsis with some more updates as to what lies ahead:

SEASON PREMIERE – After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) also needs to come to terms what happened with Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Now he has the extra pressure of it being early national signing day for football and Spencer must make a major decision about committing. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#401). Original airdate 10/25/2021.

We consider this episode a chance of resolution but at the same time, a bridge to everything else. There’s also a spin-off coming in All American: Homecoming, which will be coming up in 2022 with new episodes. Is it possible that this show will set the stage more for the future? We certainly wouldn’t rule that out…

