Tales from the Walking Dead anthology spin-off confirmed at AMC







It looks as though there’s going to be another chapter of The Walking Dead franchise at AMC, and this one is different from the rest.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the network has officially ordered a new spin-off entitled Tales from the Walking Dead. This is a six-episode series that feels almost in the vein of American Horror Stories; each installment is based on a different character. Some of them will be familiar faces, whereas others could be totally new. Unlike American Horror Stories, all of these stories will for-sure take place within its own world. Channing Powell, a writer-producer from both the flagship show as well as the Fear the Walking Dead spin-off, is going to serve as the showrunner here.

In a statement here confirming the news, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, had the following to say:

“The Walking Dead is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans … We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like The Twilight Zone and, more recently, Black Mirror, and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.”

Production on Tales of the Walking Dead is slated to begin early next year. With this filming timeline in mind, we have a good feeling that it’s going to premiere at some point in 2022. Fingers crossed in advance on that!

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Walking Dead

What do you think about the Tales of the Walking Dead spin-off getting the green light?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







