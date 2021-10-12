Outlander season 6 art spotlight Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan







In the wake of the New York Comic-Con panel this weekend Starz has unveiled the latest Outlander season 6 promo art. So what’s at the center of this one? There aren’t a lot of surprises here and in a way, we almost welcome that.

The first-look poster above showcases Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) surrounded by a wintry field. This is clearly a reference to A Breath of Snow and Ashes, which will serve as inspiration for a good chunk of the season. It’s a simple, beautiful piece of promo art, and the slogan of “Come What May” is very much indicative of what you should expect story-wise. The threat of the Revolutionary War is right around the corner and within this season, Jamie and Claire will do their best to prepare. Fraser’s Ridge could be caught in the line of fire and the community they’ve worked so hard to build could be in peril.

Beyond the threat of war, there are some other threats that could very well present themselves. Some are remnants from what we saw at the end of season 5, whereas others could be coming from far in Jamie’s past. Expect some of what you love about this show — romance, adventure, and great character moments — but also new questions about history and the role these characters play in it.

This Outlander promo art confirms once more that the show will be back in early 2022; unfortunately, it doesn’t say too much more than that. Let’s go ahead and cross our fingers that there’s some other information that surfaces between now and the holiday season. At that point, wouldn’t it be nice to have some sort of tangible premiere date?

Also, we have a feeling that this is far from the last time we’ll be getting some promo art for this season.

