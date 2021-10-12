Dexter: New Blood photo offers glimpse into Iron Lake







The premiere of Dexter: New Blood is poised to arrive on Showtime on November 7; luckily, we’re starting to get all sorts of teases all about it! Some give a lot away, whereas a few others are a bit smaller in nature.

For the sake of the latest tease courtesy of Showtime, we’re talking all about the town of Iron Lake itself. Sure, it may not be a living, breathing person, but it’s every much a character. It is quaint, somewhat isolated, and it’s meant to look very different from Dexter’s previous home in Miami. This is an opportunity to represent all of the changes that are present in his life.

Check out our Dexter: New Blood video!

The image below from Showtime is proof that at least some parts of New Blood will be set around the holidays, not that this should come as a shock. Most of the footage we’ve seen from the show suggests a winter setting, and snow isn’t the sort of thing we’d get if this show was set during late spring or summer. It’s an interesting color palette that differs mightily from the original; also, save for maybe Fargo, there aren’t a lot of shows out there that really lean into the frigid temperatures this much.

Iron Lake may seem full of friendly faces, but there is still something darker underneath the surface. That’s what Dexter will need to look into. There are some disappearances happening across the community, and that could lead him to act in only a way that he can…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood?



Every town has a magnet for trouble. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/3mhM5zEMhg — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 11, 2021

