Yellowstone season 4: How will John react to a broken promise?







There are so many different things to be excited about when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 — in a number of ways, it’s hard to know where to start!

Over the past few months, we’ve spent a lot of time discussing the season 3 finale cliffhanger and for good reason. After all, isn’t this the most dramatic ending to a season we’ve seen in some time? The lives of John, Kayce, and Beth all remain in jeopardy and throughout season 4, we’ll likely get a sense of what happens when you anger this family. There’s no guarantee that all three of these characters survive, but those who do will probably be hell-bent on getting revenge.

For the next couple of paragraphs, though, we want to talk about a different sort of pain: Betrayal. This is the spot that Jimmy now finds himself in now that he’s gone back on the promise he made to John. He made it clear that he wouldn’t get himself involved in the rodeo again and yet, he got himself hurt doing it. There’s no way to hide this, and this could be the sort of thing that could land him out of a job. John helped pay for his medical care last time! He stuck his neck out for Jimmy; the problem here is that the rodeo is one of the few things Jimmy ever identified with. This is not an easy thing to walk away from and it’s clearly impacting his state of mind not doing it.

Rest assured, Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone team are going to find the team to address this story further. Just take a look at what Kevin Costner had to say in a recent Instagram comment on the subject: “Pity the man who breaks a promise to John Dutton.” There are going to be some dramatic situations coming; go ahead and prepare yourself accordingly. The series itself starts on Sunday, November 7.

