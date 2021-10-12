The Blacklist season 9 promo: A mystery not mentioned







“After Elizabeth’s death, there’s nothing.” These are some of the first words uttered by Raymond Reddington at the start of the new The Blacklist season 9 promo, and of course that makes us wonder big-time on where the character’s head is at.

There’s no denying that James Spader’s character is in his darkest place to date. It’d be a surprise, admittedly, if he wasn’t. For the past thirty years, his primary motive was protecting Liz and doing whatever he could to make sure she was okay — even if that meant killing others.

There are a few interesting tidbits within the first promo for season 9 (see below), but there is still a larger mystery: What about Agnes? Where is she in all of this? She is a descendant of Liz so with that in mind, wouldn’t Reddington care about her? She’s just not mentioned at all here and that, of course, leaves us wondering as to whether or not she’s going to have a big role.

We know that not everyone loves seeing kids featured in prominent roles on primetime shows and we get that; however, if Agnes is just written off entirely it’d feel like a big part of Liz’s life just doesn’t matter all that much. With what we know about these characters, that would just feel strange — even if Reddington isn’t focused at all on the kid, wouldn’t someone like Ressler and Aram care? We tend to think so.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 9, and do you think Agnes still has some role to play?

