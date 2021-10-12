Ordinary Joe episode 5 spoilers: A story about Halloween







Next week on Ordinary Joe episode 5, you are going to have a chance to see something that definitely makes us smile: A Halloween story! This is the first episode that we’ve had a chance to see so far themed around a holiday, and this is the sort of thing this show could really pull off in some interesting ways.

One of the strengths of Ordinary Joe as a series is its ability to offer perspectives that are both similar and different; what better time to take advantage of that than October 31? Everyone has their own traditions for what they like to do on the day, and these could accentuate the differences between the three timelines more than ever. It may also show the different paths to happiness at the same exact time.

Below, you can see the full Ordinary Joe episode 5 synopsis with some additional updates all about what you can see:

10/18/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Halloween events affect each world in profoundly different ways. While some are putting on a mask to hide from reality, others are shedding theirs and confronting past choices. TV-14

Just from reading that alone, it’s pretty clear that there’s a lot more going on here beyond just costumes and holiday festivities.

How are the ratings?

We’re hoping that at some point soon we start to see the numbers stabilize; otherwise, there’s no real chance for Ordinary Joe to last more than just one season. The numbers have slipped every single week following the premiere, at least in terms of live viewing.

We do really hope that more people out there take a good look at this show; after all, there’s nothing else on TV quite like it! That originality, especially on network TV, should be celebrated more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ordinary Joe

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ordinary Joe episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







