NCIS: Hawaii episode 5 spoilers: Tennant gets a specific request







Next week NCIS: Hawaii is going to bring to you a story entitled “Gaijin” — want to get a better sense of what’s to come? This is an episode that will have significant diplomatic ties; one of the things that we’ve seen within the NCIS franchise over the years is that rarely is a case ever local. In the end, they almost always sprawl out and have much larger implications.

The photo above is your first look at episode 5 — meanwhile, the attached synopsis offers more insight on what is to come:

“Gaijin” – When a Japanese sailor is killed on American soil and evidence links the case to the previous murder of the victim’s girlfriend back in Japan, NCIS must find the murderer before the wrong person is accused and the case triggers a diplomatic crisis. Also, Captain Milius makes a personal request to Tennant, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Oct. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

There’s a good chance that the location above looks familiar if you are a diehard fan of CBS shows; not too long ago Magnum PI also used it for the season premiere. This is the Byodo-In Temple located in Oahu, and it in itself is a replica of a similar temple in Japan. This probably won’t be the last time that these two shows use the same location for different purposes; it’s inevitable that this is going to happen when there are only so many spots to film in the islands.

In case you didn’t know, earlier today there was some great news to celebrate with NCIS: Hawaii — it is getting a full season! You don’t have to worry about anything for a good while still.

