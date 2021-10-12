Dancing with the Stars 30: Who was eliminated tonight?







Who was eliminated on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 episode — if anyone even was? The schedule this week is a little different, after all! Because of there being two nights’ worth of performances this time around, we weren’t sure that night one was going to feature an exit at all.

Also, it’s Disney Week — who wants to see their ballroom dreams crushed entirely on Disney Week? (Someone probably will by the end of tomorrow night, but that’s a show about villains.)

Going into the episode, we were the most worried about Iman Shumpert and Kenya Moore, based on recent results and the scores we’ve seen so far. (Iman was fantastic tonight, for the record.) Yet, we were surprisingly underwhelmed by Cody Rigsby. There was all of this hype that he would come back to the ballroom in a big way after being forced out the past couple of weeks; that didn’t happen.

As we predicted, there was NO elimination tonight — at the very last second, Tyra Banks proclaimed that everyone was going to be safe moving into tomorrow. That was not a shock, given that everyone has already learned another routine. To not give them an opportunity to perform that would be ALL sorts of cruel given the time that goes into this.

Before we go, there is one thing we have to say: The Mickey Dance Challenge never needs to happen again. We didn’t really need the show to milk this down to every last possible drop. That didn’t really add too much to the episode and personally, we’d rather see the pros have as much creativity as possible.

What did you think about everything that we saw on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

