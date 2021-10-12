The Big Leap episode 5 spoilers: A big leap back in time







Do you want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on The Big Leap episode 5? Well, we can already tell you that this story is going to look back. Think of “We Were Just Babies” as a chance to dive further into Gabby’s past and learn more about who she really is. There will be some fun moments in this episode for sure, but also some enormous challenges for the producers of this show-within-a-show.

Below, you can check out the full The Big Leap episode 5 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

When a trip back to Gabby and Justin’s high school leads to a big emotional reveal, both Gabby and the producers are left wondering how to best move forward. Meanwhile, Nick tries his best to stage a very important conversation between Mike and Paula — against their will. Then, Reggie works to figure out how to cope with a new development in his relationship, and Julia struggles to relate to her daughters, while they cope with the changes in their family in the all-new “We Were Just Babies” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Oct. 18 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-105) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Beyond what’s going on with the story moving forward, our #1 fear is simply that The Big Leap won’t get a chance to tell many stories beyond its episode order. As of right now the show has lost viewers with each of its first three episodes and in general, that’s not something that gives us all that much hope for the future. We just gotta be prepared for whatever the future could hold here — or, at the very least, that Fox ends up airing whatever is filmed if the ratings continue to fall.

