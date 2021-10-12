





Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion.

After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.

Ultimately, we could see Chimney not around for an episode or two but more than likely, that would be it. We’re all too collectively invested in this character to lose him for good, and there’s also zero evidence at present that this is going to happen. The Maddie character was written out temporarily to accommodate Jennifer Love Hewitt’s pregnancy, so we imagine that she’ll be back before too long, as well. Either Chimney will find her or, somehow, she will run into him by chance.

What we know about 9-1-1 is that often, they’ll hold onto certain stories for a while to build up suspense. Sometimes, they’ll also make sure that they have proper time to tell them. Whenever we do get a big Chimney story, at this point we almost expect it to last the full hour. The writers know how important his journey is going to be, just as they know how devastating Maddie’s postpartum is. They’re going to handle all of this with as much care as humanly possible.

So, rest assured: There’s no evidence we’ve seen the last of Chimney or Maddie. The show may want you to worry, but there are still reasons for hope.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

Do you think Kenneth Choi is leaving 9-1-1 for some significant period of time after tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Of course, once you do that be sure to stay at the site for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







