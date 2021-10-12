The Good Doctor season 5 episode 4 return date: ‘Rationality’

The Good DoctorAre you interested in learning The Good Doctor season 5 episode 4 return date now at ABC? Rest assured, we’re here to help!

So where can we begin here? Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment set to arrive next week. What gives with that? ABC is airing a special entitled Real Queens of Hip-Hop: The Women Who Changed the Game. Because of this, the Freddie Highmore series will be temporarily displaced until Monday, October 25. That should give the post-production team a little more time in order to perfect some of the stories coming up. The Good Doctor did kick off filming this summer a little later than some other shows; because of that, we could envision the production being a little bit more under the gun.

Here’s what we can tell you about episode 4 in advance: The title here is “Rationality.” There isn’t a whole lot other insight out there in advance of episode 3 airing but, in general, we do think that there’s going to be a lot of emotional content throughout. There almost has to be. Shaun’s gone through a lot in between the sale of the hospital and what’s going on in the wedding planning.

To date, the only thing that we know for sure is this: The Good Doctor remains fantastic as always. We’ll continue to get insight on these doctors, but also the patients, as well.

