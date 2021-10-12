The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Skinner: Conclusion’ details







Before we saw too much about The Blacklist season 9 episode 2, let’s start with the title itself of “The Skinner: Conclusion.”

What do we take away from that? For starters, that the NBC show is looking to kick things off in a supremely awesome/dramatic way. We’re down for getting this sort of story right away as almost a reset for Reddington and the Task Force / whatever we’re supposed to call them now that they’ve been disbanded. The grief of losing Liz will still be there, but there are also going to be compelling threats and new crises.

So what is going to be the starting-off point of the drama for episode 2? Think in terms of a kidnapping! Check out the synopsis below for a little more insight:

10/28/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization.

We saw a potential kidnapping in the aforementioned first promo, so is this when that story will come home to roost? What we know with confidence is that Reddington’s services are requested in season 9 after another character gets hurt while on the job; whoever that person is, they will probably remain in recovery through the second episode. These first two episodes will obviously be linked, but it remains to be seen if they are directly tied to everything after the fact. Is this season going to be more procedural than what we’ve seen as of late? There is a good chance of that if the show is trying to attract new viewers.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

What intrigues you about getting a two-part story straight out of the gate? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to score some other updates on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

