9-1-1 season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Peer Pressure’







Next week on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 5, there is a lot of drama coming around every corner. The title here is “Peer Pressure” and, of course, we have to imagine that this is going to be a contentious one. There’s still the aftermath of everything that happened with Maddie and beyond just that, new storylines and rescues.

For Athena in particular, this is going to be an hour that reminds her that Harry is not going to recover overnight from all that has happened to him. It’s going to take time and a lot of patience — and absolutely, there are going to be a number of different highs and lows.

Below, we’ve got the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 5 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

The members of the 118 face an awkward rescue call when they arrive on the scene of a man who has over-exerted himself exercising. The team also must save the life of a groundskeeper whose chainsaw cut into him and race to an explosion at a retirement community. Meanwhile, Athena has an extreme reaction to Harry’s new behavior. Then, Hen and Eddie, as well as Buck and Ravi, have rocky starts to their new partnerships, and May receives an emergency call from a suicidal teen, while continuing her uneasy work relationship with Claudette in the all-new “Peer Pressure” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-505) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

There is one more thing that you should know at present — this is the last new episode of 9-1-1 before a brief, baseball-induced hiatus. This happens every year, but we certainly hope that there are some big things that happen here. Isn’t that the best way to get pumped-up for what’s coming down the road?

