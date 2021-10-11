The Resident season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Matt Czuchry on Conrad’s pain







Tomorrow night The Resident season 5 episode 4 is going to air on Fox and to the surprise of no one, it’s going to be painful. It’s almost impossible for it not to be based on the way that episode 3 ended. Nic is gone; Emily VanCamp has left the show for good. There is no walking any of that back, and nor will the show try to.

While there will be a time jump leading into tomorrow’s new episode, it’s going to be a fairly small one, all things considered. Just think in terms of a couple of weeks. Conrad will very much still in his grief, trying to figure out what happened and how he can move forward.

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Matt Czuchry had to say about how the show could move forward following what we’ve seen so far:

“What we’re going to see is somebody who’s lost the love of his life, who’s lost his soulmate — who, every time he looks in Gigi’s eyes, he sees Nic. I don’t think we’re going to shy away from that … Conrad is going to be trying to fit some answers into boxes and make sense of this… but sometimes the answers that you’re searching for come up in surprising ways. Sometimes we think we can have a specific answer for something that doesn’t have the answer you want.”

Tuesday’s episode won’t bring an end to these struggles but at the same time, we should get an opportunity to see better where Conrad’s head is at — plus everyone else at the hospital! It is important to remember, after all, that Nic was loved by everyone. It wasn’t just Conrad who is hurting here.

