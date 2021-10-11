The Rookie season 4 episode 4 promo: Is Bailey in grave danger?







As we prepare for The Rookie season 4 episode 4, is there going to be a greater degree of stakes than we’ve ever seen? Well, that may be the case when you’re talking about John Nolan’s new girlfriend Bailey.

In the promo below for next week’s “Red Hot,” we could see things come a head in a pretty dangerous way. After all, signs point to Jenna Dewan’s character finding herself in grave danger with a gun pointed directly at her. Will she survive? We’re worried, mostly because Dewan is no series regular and we’ve seen temporarily love-interest characters on all shows go the way of the dodo time and time again.

The sad thing is that before this life-or-death crisis even began, we were in a situation where Bailey and Nolan were having a good bit of fun together! To be specific, they were trading stories about which one of them had a tougher overall existence. We’re pretty sure still that this is going to be a part of their overall story, but there could be some different dimensions that play out with it over time.

In general, we think that Nolan still has a lot to learn in the romance department, just as we’re also feeling like the writers aren’t going to let him be too happy at such an early point in the show’s run. There are still a number of different permutations to his journey that we’re going to see explored and in the end, we just want to see John happy. Beyond just that, we’re also hoping for some big stuff for Chen and Bradford. Can we have a few emotional revelations there before too long? Please?

Because we’re early on in the season, rest assured there are plenty of chances for things to change.

