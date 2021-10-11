Succession season 3: Brian Cox on potential season 4 future







We know that the Succession season 3 premiere is poised to arrive on HBO this coming Sunday … so what’s coming beyond that? Is there a chance at a season 4 down the road?

It goes without saying that we’d love for there to be more of the show at some point. Unfortunately, there’s just no guarantee of that happening. HBO shows have a tendency to go out on a high note, and the network is not altogether obsessed with dragging things out over a long period of time.

Speaking in a new interview with The Guardian, series lead Brian Cox (Logan) made it clear that he was as uncertain as anyone about whether or not season 3 would be the end of the road:

“That’s a question I can’t answer. It really depends on the writers. If they feel they can stoke other stuff out of it… I mean, it is morphing into other areas.

“It’s becoming much more of a… I don’t want to say ‘humanist document’ because Jesse [Armstrong, creator] would hate that. But the show has taken on its own life, it’s creating its own life. And that’s a big advantage.”

Surprisingly, Cox noted that there was once a plan for Logan to die back in the first season but, in the end, we’re thrilled that this didn’t happen. There is absolutely a lot of great story left to tell for this character and while we do wonder how much left there is no mine from a succession plan, we do think it’d be interesting to see what happened to Waystar Royco in the event that Logan was NOT a part of it. After all, so much of the character has been about retaining power; what happens if he loses it?

What do you want to see when it comes to Logan Roy on Succession season 3?

