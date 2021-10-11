Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale promo: Is Abby calling Evan?







As you prepare for the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale on Hallmark Channel this weekend, brace yourself for romance. Would it really be any other way with this show?

For most of the past couple of episodes, it’s been set up that there is a new love triangle for Megan Ory’s character of Abby O’Brien. In one corner, you’ve got a guy in Jay who already has a great friendship with her. Meanwhile, Evan’s a fresh face and there is a mysterious allure that still exists with him.

We should go ahead and state this: We hope the triangle is resolved in the finale. Is that a little rushed? Maybe, but we don’t need for Chesapeake Shores to become When Calls the Heart 2.0 where the triangle is drawn out like nobody’s business. Just give us a resolution and explore that! (The promo does show Abby calling someone; it’s just not clear who it is!)

It’s no offense to Jay, but we’ve really enjoyed what Evan brings to the show this season. There’s a lightness to some of his stories that is a refreshing change of pace from everything we’ve had over the years. Also, Evan really needs something from this particular community: A sense of home. Sure, he’s got money to do anything that he wants in life, but he’s also realized over time that this doesn’t buy happiness. It doesn’t give him much of a family.

It’s sad to think that we’re already close to the end of the season; beyond just that, it’s infinitely sad not knowing if there’s going to be another season or not. We’re crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, but it’s all going to come down to what Hallmark really wants here. Our hope is that they’re seeing the audience reaction to this season and recognizing how much more story there is to tell here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chesapeake Shores right now

What do you most want to see on the Chesapeake Shores season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







