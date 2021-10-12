NCIS season 19 episode 5 spoilers: The aftermath of Gibbs’ exit







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on NCIS season 19 episode 5? Well, it’s an entirely new frontier for the CBS show.

Prior to tonight’s new episode airing, the network was intentionally cryptic in regards to details for what was coming next — and there is a perfectly good reason for that. Mark Harmon is gone from the show, at least for the time being, and there was likely an awareness that saying too much would spoil what you got a chance to see tonight.

The only thing that was confirmed prior to episode 5 airing was the title: “Face the Strange.” That feels fitting, mostly because the idea of the show without Gibbs is strange. Because we’re entering some uncharted territory moving forward, we expect for NCIS to throw in a few other things that feel familiar here. Think in terms of the case-of-the-week format or some of the show’s trademark humor. Also, don’t be shocked if there is something potentially related to Halloween in here — this will be the last episode, after all, prior to the holiday. We tend to think that this means we’re going to have an opportunity to have a little fun.

We just hope that there are people out there who give the next iteration of NCIS a chance. No doubt, it’s going to be hard to envision the show being the same without Mark on board every episode, but there are still a lot of other likable characters who deserve having their stories told!

